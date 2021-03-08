Bossip Video

Florida artist Jackboy has been arrested for gun possession in Georgia after police stopped his vehicle for failure to maintain his lane.

Jackboy has been holding the Sniper Gang crown while Kodak Black was locked up, making his entire Snipergang crew proud. Jackboy and Kodak have taken turns while the other one was away, all while holding the fort down for their entire careers.

You’re probably already familiar with Kodak Black, but Jackboy is another rapper from Florida who is starting to build a name for himself. Jackboy has been in trouble before, but since, has maintained a clean slate for quite some time. According to reports from TMZ, his streak of staying out of trouble has ended after a traffic stop in Georgia–but some are saying the charges seem suspicious and the incident may not be his fault.

Monroe County cops say they pulled over the blue Lamborghini SUV Jackboy was traveling in last month when an officer noticed the driver failed to maintain his lane. According to the report … the cop smelled marijuana in the vehicle during the traffic stop, so he called for backup to conduct a search. Cops say during the search, 2 unregistered firearms were discovered in the passenger side glove box where Jackboy was sitting — a 9mm and a Glock. The “Pressure” rapper was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He bonded out later the same day for $2,500, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackboy is already fighting the charges, hiring famed lawyer Drew Findling to represent him. Since the arrest, Findling has revealed that someone already claimed the guns and doesn’t understand how his client was arrested. This seems like it has a good chance of being thrown out, but take it as a lesson: Georgia doesn’t play at all.