Bossip Video

A man is claiming that Kodak Black stole his woman after rumors spark Mellow Rackz is engaged to the Florida Jit.

Kodak Black has just been living his suburban life after being pardoned by Donald Trump just a few weeks ago. The rapper has popped up on Instagram, connecting with old friends such as Lil Yachty and Lamar Jackson. Nothing too major but of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there really isn’t much for the rapper to do now that he’s home since touring and public gatherings aren’t really a thing.

According to AceShowBiz, besides seeing friends, Kodak has been madly in love and even got engaged to another rapper named Mellow Rackz. But according to her ex-boyfriend, Kodak swooped in and took her away.

Mellow confirmed her engagement to Kodak with pics of her flashing a diamond ring captioned, “Mrs. Kapri, I said yes.”

She later added more photos of herself and Kodak in her InstaStory.

Kodak has not posted the woman at all.

Following Mellow’s public displays of affection with Kodak, a man under the Insta-handle @Acechuc_ claimed that Mellow was actually HIS girl that Kodak stole away from him.

According to the man, he was JUST with Mellow Rackz a.k.a. “his heartbeat” on Sunday for Valentine’s Day. With that, he was SHOCKED to see her with someone else.

“Alot of people find this funny & it’s crazy to me that nobody don’t see the fact that street n***as out here pateking these girls up instead of protecting they self.” “That s**t super backwards it’s time n***as open they eyes & start putting they self first & stop committing they self to these girls that will do whatever for a viral moment,” Mellow’s alleged former boyfriend blasted her, before warning Kodak, “You gone lose her the same way you got her!! Stay woke!!!!”

Who knows if it’s true, but you can feel the pain in every word he wrote on Instagram.

Pray for that brother because obviously, he’s going through it. Hopefully, Kodak has found his queen and can focus his energy on her.