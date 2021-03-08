Bossip Video

Congrats?

Actress and rapper Lil Mama aka Niatia Kirkland is sparking pregnancy rumors. Fans think the 31-year-old star is currently expecting a baby after posting and deleting a mysterious photo featuring what looks like her bulging belly. Lil Mama made the post last night, gaining hundreds of likes before it was removed. In the flick, Lil Mama is flipping the bird and her stomach seems to be huge under her hoody.

The location of the photo also seems to be unclear. Does Lil Mama look pregnant here to YOU?

Along with the controversial photo, Lil Mama shared a cryptic message about “internet thugz” in her IG story. Maybe it’s a clue to piece all of this pregnancy talk together? The rumored mother-to-be wrote:

One of these days these social apps gonna glitch & expose the location of you pu**ies that get freaky wit yah finger tips & its gone be up cause 98.7% of y’all hip hop thugz is a** n that sh*t is frustrating.

See the post below, reshared by Hollywood Unlocked.

As we mentioned before, we can’t confirm anything but fans are trying to piece together clues as it pertains to Lil Mama and this “pregnancy” rumor. Some seem to think Lil Mama deleting her post and staying quiet about the news has a lot to do with another woman.

A TikTok user named Sahida has seemingly put her ex on blast for dating the star. In a clip, she shared a video of her unnamed ex and screenshots of him with Lil Mama. The woman also shared recent videos with the same “ex”, seemingly suggesting they are together even as Lil Mama is allegedly knocked up by him. Yikes!

Could Sahida’s “boo” be the rapper’s baby’s daddy?

This isn’t the first time Sahida has taunted Lil Mama about the man in question. Way back in September, she posted another video seemingly showing herself cuddled up in bed with the rapper’s boyfriend.

“Girlfriend? Actually, how about we tell her…,” Sahida says in the video.

After the video racked up views, Lil Mama hopped in TheShadeRoom’s comments and wrote “FOH.”

So far Lil Mama hasn’t confirmed or denied she’s expecting a baby at all. What do YOU think this all means?