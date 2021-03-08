Bossip Video

Kudos to Marie Claire for having the queen of Southern politics Stacey Abrams on the cover of their April issue.

The magazine interviewed Abrams about her political success, her work flipping Georgia blue and her work as a writer. Check out a few excerpts below via Marie Claire:

On her success:

“My success is tied at the most base level with the success of my people, and my people are the South. My people are Americans. My people are people of color. My success can only ever be real if I’m doing it for the success of others.”

On defending voting rights:

“I want to be defending voting rights. I want us to effectively leverage the census and redistricting, and I want us to serve the disproportionately harmed communities. I want us to rebuild the public infrastructure of the South, using COVID not as an excuse for what was broken but as a template for what we need to do right.”

On change:

“Because there’s nothing permanent about the change that we’re making until people believe it’s a change they should defend and maintain. And so every election, every fight, you’ve got to remind people that they have the capacity to win, and you have to do it anew.”

On continuing her work in Georgia:

“If you can do it [in Georgia], you can prove that it is possible in enclaves that have given up. If you can do this stuff in the Deep South— if you can elect a Black Southern preacher and a Jewish son of an immigrant to the U.S. Senate while Donald Trump sits in the White House, then, by God, everything else is possible.”

She said a whole word there! Can we also talk about how beautiful it is to have a Black woman who is not an actress and not a size 6 on the cover being celebrated? We love to see it!

You can read the full interview HERE