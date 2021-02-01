Bossip Video

It’s time for her to collect her things.

Stacey Abrams deserves EVERYTHING and some mo’. There’s no telling what would happen to this country if Donald Trump was allowed to steer the ship for another four years. It goes without saying that there were thousands, if not millions of people who did their part to ensure that people took their a$$es to the polls to vote. That said, Stacey Abrams’ work was a MAJOR contributing factor to Joe Biden winning the most votes of any candidate in American history. Facts.

According to Reuters, people across the world recognize this fact and thus have rewarded her with the very distinct honor of being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. What’s crazier is that she was nominated by a Norwegian politician named Lars Haltbrekken of the Socialist Party of Norway’s Parliament.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,”

He goes on:

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken said.

In addition to Stacey Abrams, the Black Lives Matter movement and climate change lightning rod Gretha Thunberg have also been nominated for the prestigious award.

Some of you may remember that Donald Trump practically got on his knees to beg for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Dah, well.

You love to see it!