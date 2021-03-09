KUWTK Trailer: Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Konsidering Surrogacy For Second Seed

We’re just a week away from the premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

With the new episodes just a week away, E! released a new trailer for the show on Monday which offers a glimpse of what the famous family will be revealing. We probably shouldn’t be too surprised that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation and discussions about having a second baby feature heavily in the promotion for the show. It seems this time around, Khloe is considering having a surrogate carry the baby — something that shouldn’t be completely surprising considering Kim and Kanye used surrogates for their kids Chicago and Psalm, and Khloe has previously spoken about issues she had getting pregnant in the past. At 36 doctors would consider Khloe’s pregnancy a geriatric one (yes we agree that’s a crazy term for an expecting mom in her thirties but that’s just how it goes at the OB-GYN’s office).

“You’re trusting a surrogate with your unborn child, and it’s just scary,” Khloé says in the clip, which also features her holding a syringe.

Scott Disick is present for the conversation between Khloe and her baby daddy and he remarks, “You’re talking about having another child together, but you don’t want to say you’re official?”

“I’m not no like secret,” Tristan says in response.

Well if that ain’t the truth!

The season preview also features Kim Kardashian’s famous “crying face”. She’s seen sobbing and revealing she “feels like a loser.” Obviously most folks would naturally assume this footage relates to her divorce from Kanye West, especially since it’s been anticipated that the split will play out on the show this season.

Check out the trailer below:

What other storylines are you looking forward to watching on the show? It looks like Kris and Caitlin may finally confront their issues this time around too!

The new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursday March 18th at 9pm EST/PST on E!