Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan is starring in the upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

Directed by Stefano Sollima and co-written by Taylor Sheridan, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action-thriller is based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name. Besides Jordan, Lauren London is also in the trailer, playing his pregnant love interest. “There’s something inside of me that I can’t turn off,” Jordan’s character says in the trailer. “The part of me that won’t stop for anything. No remorse.”

Check out a synopsis of the film down below before peeping the official trailer:

“An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

Jordan also gushed about his forthcoming role in the film on Instagram, sharing to fans that he waited “almost a year” to reveal the big news.