LEGENDARY

We’ve known John Amos our entire lives as a beloved sitcom dad on “Good Times,” versatile character actor in several cinematic classics and ‘Cleo McDowell’–the meddling father of all meddling fathers–who spawned a cult following obsessed with faux fast food franchise “McDowell’s” from “Coming To America.”

A few years ago, seas of people flocked to Fat Sal’s Hollywood that had been transformed into a pop-up version of the famed eatery featuring menu items that included The Big Mick, Sexual Chocolate Shake and Zamunda Fries.

“We had a line around the block; we had Shari Headley who played Lisa McDowell in the film turn up wearing the iconic sweater from the movie, we had Louie Anderson show up, Eddie’s co-star Arsenio Hall tweeted at us, John Legend did an Instagram story about us because he was driving by,” recalled Fat Sal’s co-owner Josh Stone in an interview with Forbes.

In “Coming 2 America,” Amos reprises his role as the overly involved father who expanded his McDowell’s empire to Zamunda where his daughter Lisa is happily married to Prince Hakeem three decades after their fairy tale swoonship.

We caught up with the legendary actor who gushed about the long-awaited film. reflected on his iconic roles over his 50+ year career and recommended a special McDowell’s item to the younger generation in the nostalgic video you can view below:

The star-studded sequel stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.