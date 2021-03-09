Did you watch?

After 33 years and a pandemic setback, we FINALLY got the sequel to Comedy CLASSIC “Coming To America” that gave us much-needed cackles from a star-studded cast, dazzling dance numbers choreographed by the legendary Fatima Robinson, stunning costumes by the iconic Ruth E. Carter and an unforgettable performance from Wesley Snipes who stole the entire show.

The long-awaited movie-of-the-moment (that was originally slated for a theater release last year) shattered records with the top opening weekend of any film launching on a streaming service in the past year, according to Screen Engine/ASI.

It also had literally everybody in a scene or two (looking well-moisturized and blessed) including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, Rick Ross, Morgan Freeman, Gladys Knight and countless others.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Craig Brewer opened up about witnessing on-set moments between Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back in the old familiar barbershop.

“Kenya Barris is one of the most powerful men in entertainment, and we’re sitting there on set and when Eddie and Arsenio walked into the barbershop as the old barbershop characters, we giggled like school children. [Laughs] We just dropped all sense of maturity and decorum. It was like, “Can you believe that we are doing this? Can you believe we’re at the barbershop?” The crew grew up on ‘Coming to America’ so they’re trying to be professional but they’re just trying to bite their cheeks so they don’t smile the whole time. And you’ve got to remember that Eddie and Arsenio haven’t done this in more than 30 years, and now they’re just cracking jokes and having a blast — and this is even after they’ve been in eight hours of makeup.”

And, if you’re wondering, Eddie Murphy already has an idea for Part 3.

“There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years,” he hinted during an interview with “Live Kelly And Ryan.” I have to be 75 to do it, and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.

What was your fave moment in “Coming 2 America?” Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the premiere on the flip.