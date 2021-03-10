Bossip Video

Giddy up guys!

This week Netflix offered a first look at their new film ‘Concrete Cowboy’ which is about three weeks away from premiering on the streaming platform.

The trailer hasn’t been released yet, despite the title being an Official Selection at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, but in the meantime enjoy these first look photos.

Inspired by the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub, written by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser and produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in this moving father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Mmmmmmmm Method Man. And Idris Elba. In the same movie. Yes we are excited.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

When fifteen year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.

‘Concrete Cowboy’ premieres on Netflix April 2, 2021

Will you be watching