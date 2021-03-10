Bossip Video

Good riddance to bad rubbish!

People ain’t s#!t and nothing makes us happier than those people getting exactly what they deserve. Some of you might already be aware of the viral video that is circulating social media that shows a group of women in San Francisco acting a whole a$$ to their Uber driver after he demands that they wear masks during their ride. To be clear, this isn’t just the driver’s rule, Uber mandates that masks be worn during rides. Periodt. Despite knowing that, these women were rude, belligerent, and violently attacked the man.

In the video, the driver Subhakar Khadk is seen telling the women to leave his vehicle, to which they angrily refuse, claiming that they don’t know where they are and that they are waiting for another Uber to arrive. Things slowly escalate as one of the women gets physical with Khadka.

The incident was captured on the driver’s dashboard camera.

Upon seeing the footage, Uber immediately banned the woman from their service b-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse! According to a report on CBS San Francisco, Uber’s direct competitor, Lyft, has ALSO banned these heinous creatures from their service as well!

However, in a statement sent to KPIX 5 Lyft said, “Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

There’s no way that all of this was worth the trouble. Just wear the cotdamn mask! Now look at you, banned and bougie. SMH.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Subhakar Khadka clean his car and remove the pepper spray that was deployed when these demons finally exited the vehicle. Uber only offered him $120. Mr. Khadka believes he was mocked and attacked because he is an Asian immigrant.

Back on social media, the primary violator tried to justify her behavior.

Sure, Jan.