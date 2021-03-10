Bossip Video

More details are coming out following the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, in which the suspect also shot her dog walker.

According to reports from TMZ, cops familiar with the incident believe the singer’s dogs may have been stolen as a part of a gang initiation. A source told the outlet that similar crimes have taken place around the Los Angeles area, which could have been the M.O. in this case, too.

That’s not the only development surrounding this strange case: The woman who found and returned the dogs back to the singer also reportedly hasn’t gotten paid yet, even though she was promised a $500,000 reward. Authorities told Lady Gaga to hold off until they make sure the woman wasn’t part of the theft, and while the police don’t think she was involved, they’re still looking into it. Once the woman is cleared, Gaga is ready to pay her.

The outlet goes on to report that the footage of the incident leans into the gang initiation theory due to the fact that the thieves could have easily taken off with the dogs without shooting the dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, in the chest. He ended up being shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Luckily, the dogs were returned unharmed and Fischer is in the hospital recovering.

In happier news, the “Bad Romance” singer is currently setting the internet on fire as she gears up to appear in the forthcoming Ridley Scott film titled “House Of Gucci.”

A photo of Gaga alongside her co-star Adam Driver has been making its rounds across the internet. Both are dressed down in full costume, as Adam dawns a white sweater and retro glasses for his upcoming role as Maurizio Gucci, and Gaga sports a lavish fur hat and gaudy gold chain– portraying Patrizia Reggiani who was the fashion mogul’s ex-wife.

The crime movie will depict Gucci’s life and recount the demise of Reggiani who was convicted of plotting her ex-husband’s murder.

Gucci was shot outside his office in Milan in 1995, with his ex-wife sentenced to 29 years in prison for orchestrating the assassination.