“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Da Brat Breaks Down Why Ree’s Bars Didn’t Make The Cut And The “REEaction” Ain’t Pretty [VIDEO]

Guysssssss, are you ready for the season finale of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”?

We’re just a day away from the big night and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Ree pulls up at Deb and Brat’s EP party looking for answers about why her verse wasn’t included and things don’t go smoothly AT ALL. After being told nicely by Deb that her rap was good — it just didn’t fit the theme of the song, Ree still continued the conversation with Da Brat who criticized her for not being vulnerable. Things only escalated after Brat suggested she could have said something if she needed help and Diamond chimed in that while she didn’t need help she understood that it was Da Brat’s song so she made an effort to be more vulnerable. Brat responded by saying it might have been an issue of her and Diamond being vets and Ree being new to the game. That’s when Ree really steps in it. Eeek… Check out the clip below:

Yiiikes. Do you think Ree will ever be able to “REEdeem” herself?

Here’s what else to expect from the finale:

Bowfinds out if he’s a new daddy. An emergency at Deb and Brat’s EP party causes Jhonni to suffer a cataclysmic meltdown, and Waka is caught in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Diamond embraces newly single life, and Khi prepares to make his move.

GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA – SEASON FINALE airs Thursday, March 11 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching?