Bossip Video

Really??

A mother in Marcos Texas is looking for her daughter’s teacher to face some consequences after encouraging kids in her class to use the N-word. According to a news report from KXAN, Tasha Fennell said her daughter, Azariah, heard another student use the racial slur during class at Doris Miller Jr. High School in San Marcos. Fennell said Azariah was the only Black student in the class and is one of few Black students in the entire school.

Azariah started to burst into tears unexpectedly when talking about the incident. Her mom said it’s the first time she’s cried since the incident first happened back in December.

Fennell filed a formal complaint in early January that reads in part:

“A male student interrupts the class by opening the door and says, “What’s up my n—a?’” A male student in the classroom responds with, “Hey what’s up.” Azariah is sitting in the back talking to H.H., a female student. A male student says, “Dude, you can’t say that word,” while the class was still riled up from the classroom interruption.

[The teacher] states: “If Black people can say it then white people can say it, too,” Fennell said.

Fennell has also submitted two grievances to San Marcos CISD.”

So far, the district has apologized and promised more “training” for the staff but the mother doesn’t feel like it’s enough. what do YOU think this teacher’s consequence should be?

You can hit play below to see the entire news reports.