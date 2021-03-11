“TS Madison Experience” Exclusive: Maddie Reveals How The Pandemic Has Hurt Her Bottomline [VIDEO]

It’s only right that on the anniversary of the shutdown tonight’s episode of “The TS Madison Experience” will reveal how the pandemic put ALL of Maddie’s plans on hold.

It’s Thursday and we’re super hype to see the second episode of “The TS Madison Experience.” Produced by World of Wonder (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Million Dollar Listing” franchise), the six, one-hour episodes follow social media sensation, TS Madison, as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

In the clip below, Madison reunites with her mother (Mary) as she is out of quarantine & tells her how the pandemic has affected her negatively!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Madison struggles with a Hollywood coach’s big ask. Tiffany “New York” Pollard stuns Maddie when she drops shocking news during her show. Madison scrambles to reunite her team, but it backfires.

It sounds like Maddie’s experience was just as difficult as ours. Do you remember where you were a year ago when the world stopped? What’s been the best part about the last year? What’s been the hardest?

THE TS MADISON EXPERIENCE – “Hollywood Comes Calling” – Airs Thursday, March 11 at 10 pm ET/PT on WeTV

Will you be watching?