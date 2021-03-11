Bossip Video

That incredulous Stringer Bell GIF was MADE for this story…

Stacey Dash probably has kool-aid stains all over her clothes considering how much of it that she drank during the Trump administration. Every chance she got she tossed Black folks under a bus in favor of the white supremacy that she thought was going to protect and uplift her much like the Black community had done her entire career. Numerous people, including us, tried to tell her that when the soup cookies were done with her that she would be of absolutely no use to them any longer. One might call it a prophecy.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, the day has arrived. Without further ado, we present, all the way from Mayoville, USA, the incomparable, infuriating, obliviously clueless, STACEY DASH!

‘There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy. ‘God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don’t want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.’

That’s right, gang. Stacey wants to come home. Yesterday Daily Mail TV aired an interview with the Black Girl Lost where she attempts to apologize for being a melanated meat puppet on Fox News so that they could siphon the oils from her skin to use as a salve for some white folks’ ironic apprehension about being considered racists. Remember when Stacey, at her big age of 52, sided with Führer Trump when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville race riot? She is now denouncing all things Trump and blaming her former employer Fox News for “casting” her as an “angry Black woman.”

No, no, toots, you weren’t “cast” as anything other than yourself. We wouldn’t even give you the dubious distinction of “angry Black woman” because that usually applies to righteous Black women who are fed up with being oppressed or silenced. You, my dear, are just a dumba$$ who chose to ride with whiteness. Not much different than William O’Neal if you ask us. You had the audacity to call Queen Maxine Waters a “buffoon.” You can fall down a flight of stairs for all we care.

Don’t be actin’ surprised if you get the Amanda Seales treatment when you try to show up the function either. We’re good, love. Enjoy.