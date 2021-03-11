“Tamron Hall Show” Exclusive: Shaunie O’Neal Talks Launching Her TV Career Following Split From Shaq, “He’s Amazing But I Want To Be Amazing Too”

If you’ve ever wondered where Shaunie O’Neal got the idea for “Basketball Wives” from, you’re in luck.

The reality tv executive producer is a guest on Friday’s episode of “Tamron Hall,” and we’ve got an exclusive clip from Tamron’s interview for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Shaunie O’Neal discusses her decision to put herself first after her divorce from Shaquille O’Neal and why she started “Basketball Wives” saying:

“You know, with being married to him, we were constantly on the move. I just felt like I was constantly supporting him which is fine – I was a mom of five and it was a lot. So I never really had the time – I had so many aspirations, so many dreams, so many goals that, you know, that just weren’t supported in that lifestyle at the time. So, when we got a divorce it was like, you know what, it’s my time, I know I could do this I know I have great ideas… It’s time for me to put myself first in that aspect and have some type of career or have some type of, you know, legacy for my kids because you know their dad is who he is and he’s amazing but I want to be amazing too.”

Shaunie goes on to say her original concept was for the show to feature more women currently married to players but she admits she realized over time that reality TV often resulted in opening Pandora’s Box for most couples. The show has since become more about the women than their relationships with athletes.

Check out the clip below:

We’ve seen plenty of interviews with Shaunie but this one was really great. Shaunie O’Neal appears on the “Tamron Hall Show” Friday, March 12. Check your local listing for the time!