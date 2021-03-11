Bossip Video

While Master P has been vocal about wanting to own an NBA team in the past, he just revealed that instead, he’s setting his sights on taking ownership of an HBCU.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he revealed the reason his life goal has changed. “I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own an HBCU,” he says in the opening of his video caption.

He continues: “I was shocked when I Googled who owned and founded HBCU’s. We can’t change the past but we can change the future by investing in the next generation. They going to have to sell some of these schools to us, or fund it the same way other major universities are funded #Godisgood Join the Movement!”

“This message is all about educating our people,” Master P said in the video. “Anybody that’s listening to this and has a business, I want y’all to join this movement with me. We need to make sure our kids get educated the way other the cultures are educated.”

This announcement from the rapper comes after a spotlight has been placed on HBCUs in recent years. Most recently, the NBA put an emphasis on supporting them during this month’s All-Star Game, where the league generated $3 million that will be used to promote these colleges and universities.