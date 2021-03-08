Bossip Video

ATL WAS CRAZYYY

You may remember Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms telling out-of-towners not to come to the city for NBA All-Star weekend billed as a “TV-ONLY” event for fans to enjoy AT HOME.

“Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year,” the Mayor tweeted. “I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”

Well, everybody and their mama flooded the city anyway and got into all kinds of viral shenanigans like Grand Theft U-Haul, twerking (and falling) in busy intersections, hotel lobby dice games, wild mall brawls and COVID-y parties hosted by your fave rapper.

There also was a dramatic uptick in crime with several car break-ins and shootings that certainly didn’t stop anyone from being outside or inside a packed club.

As for the actual game (that very few players actually wanted to play), Team LeBron defeated KD’s squad 170-150 in a decent game where Steph Curry dazzled from 3 on a special night for reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

“It’s fun,” Giannis said postgame. “It’s fun. I was happy, my teammates had fun. Just being around great players it’s easy to play with.”

The sky-walking superstar finished with 35 points and seven rebounds on a perfect 16-of-16 from the field that included a shot no one expected him to make.

“Usually [the bank] is closed, but for me it was open,” Giannis joked. “It was extended hours. I called ahead so it was open.”

How did you celebrate All-Star weekend? Did you slide down to ATL?