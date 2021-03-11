Bossip Video

Ah HELL nah! You can’t do #33 like this!

Knicks fans, everyone knows that your franchise is moribund due to years of ineptitude from your team’s owner James Dolan. The crotchety old man has no basketball acumen, no empathy for the dedicated fans, and certainly no love for the players who have helped give the Knicks any sort of modern profile despite never winning a championship.

Four years ago, there was an incident at Madison Square Garden where Knicks legend and not-to-be-f***ed-with OG Charles Oakley went to blows with arena security after an argument with Dolan. They attempted to put hands on Oak and Oak successfully put hands on them. Those same hands were expeditiously placed in handcuffs and escorted to jail.

Last year, venerable Knicks fan Spike Lee was threatened with arrest when Spike Lee entered the building using the door that he’s used for several decades. When security approached him and asked him to leave and enter through another door, Spike rightfully balked and was given an “easy way or the hard way” ultimatum. That didn’t go over well for the team’s PR.

Today, THEE Knicks icon Patrick Ewing is sounding off about being accosted by hostile security at MSG as well. Peep what he said during an interview this afternoon…

There are bad looks, horrible looks, and Knicks looks and this is the Knickiest look we’ve ever seen. James Dolan has got to let someone with dignity and respect run this franchise before it’s too late. Because the truth is, it might already be to late.