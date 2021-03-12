Bossip Video

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young wants him to stay far, far away from her. The mom is claiming her music mogul ex has been sending her death threats and has filed for a domestic violence restraining order for her safety according to an exclusive report from The Blast.

Reportedly, Dre’s ex-wife rushed to court early Thursday morning to file the emergency restraining order. Nicole Young is asking the court to order Dr. Dre to stay 100 yards away from her home in Malibu. She is also asking for Dr. Dre to stay away from her PERIOD, including in person, via email, or text messages.

So what allegedly went down? Nicole made the claim that she has received threatening text messages from the Beats founder and is asking he be ordered not to contact her anymore. In the documents, filed by her celebrity divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, Dre’s ex-wife explains she has also been receiving death threats from his massive fan base and believes she will continue to get them.

Although Nicole says her safety is at immediate risk, the judge is asking for more evidence before issuing the restraining order and wants to hear testimonies from both parties and scheduled a hearing for three weeks from now. That means the emergency order is denied–for now.

In the hearing, Dr. Dre’s lawyer argued that the legendary producer hasn’t seen his ex-wife in a very long time and said there is no need for a restraining order. In Dre’s opposition filed by his lawyer Laura Wasser, the music mogul backed up his claim by citing that his estranged wife visited him at the hospital after suffering a brain aneurism. Plus, it was the only time they have seen each other since filing for divorce.

Even though Dre claims he’s not a threat to Nicole, this isn’t the first time she’s made claims he’s been violent. Previously we reported she detailed several alleged episodes of abuse she suffered during their marriage, including the claim that he held a gun to her head.

Yikes! Another hearing about the order is scheduled in three weeks.