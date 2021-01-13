Bossip Video

Last week, news spread about hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital with a suspected brain aneurysm, and now according to Daily Mail, we know his estranged wife Nicole filed divorce documents accusing him of putting a gun to her head and other variations of physical and emotional abuse throughout their marriage.

Reportedly, Nicole Young filed the papers “days before” Dr. Dre had his medical emergency and ended up in ICU. In the lengthy legal papers, Young detailed several occasions where she allegedly endured domestic abuse in her marriage, including claims of Dr. Dre holding a gun to her head, twice.

‘Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001,’ she claimed. ‘Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000. ‘Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016,’ she added. ‘Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.’

Nicole also responded to a declaration Dr. Dre previously made to the court that she had never called the police, explaining that she had been overwhelmed with fear.

‘Andre conspicuously omits the fact that the police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck. ‘During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.’

Just, wow. Do these allegations shock you at all?