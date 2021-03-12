Bossip Video

Put her right where she belongs…

Earlier this week, Bossip reported on an out-of-pocket Uber passenger in California who mocked, coughed on, and physically attacked her driver all because he demanded that she wear a mask. The whole incident was recorded on the driver’s dashcam and the video blew up on social media.

Well, today we are happy to report that the anti-masker animal has been put in a cage. According to NYPost, 24-year-old Malaysia King has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged with the assault and battery of Subhakar Khadka in addition to charges of conspiracy and violating health safety code by refusing to wear a mask.

Police were also able to identify another 24-year-old, Arna Kimiai, who was seen coughing and shouting profanity at Khadka along with her literal partner-in-crime. Her lawyers say she plans to turn herself in soon.

And if all of that wasn’t enough, TMZ obtained a video of Malaysia King doing 122 MPH while driving a McLaren sports car. We’re not sure why anyone would give her the keys to a vehicle that expensive but here we are.

As you can see, the whole time while Malaysia is performing this very dangerous stunt, she’s holding her camera and clearly not giving her full attention to the road or the cars around her.

Lock. Her. Up.