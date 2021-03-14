Fix It Jesus: Kirk Franklin Apologizes To Fans After Foul Mouthed Family Feud With Estranged Son Spills Onto Social Media

Prayers up for real…

Kirk Franklin apologized to his fans on social media late Saturday night after his son Kerrion leaked audio of an argument they had where he had some choice words for his child, including threatening to break his neck.

“Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin,” the gospel star began his message. “In May he’ll be 33. For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try to rectify this private family matter. Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry, to all of you. I sincerely apologize. I want you to know as a father, that during that conversation I called the family therapist, and got that therapist on the phone to try to help. He never played that part of the recording. I’m not perfect. I’m human and I’m going to make mistakes and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers.”

Franklin received a number of supportive comments from his fans and peers in the gospel community including Fred Hammond, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds and Marvin Sapp, who received over 5,500 likes for this comment:

All of us have blown a gasket when it comes to our children if you’re a parent. None of us are exempt. Those of us that know you, know your true character and understand. Those that don’t and have opinions as believers I want to refer all of you to Galatians 6:1. Spiritual people don’t slander they restore considering themselves. Much love Bro……

We love the show of support, but for those of you looking to hear the cause for the apology, this is the clip from the argument that Kerrion posted:

Yikes…

“This is why I’m done,” Kerrion captioned the post. “No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because Of this type of treatment that ii deal with behind closed doors. Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that Im even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. Im going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art 🙏🏽”

While Kerrion also received some support for his post and some people criticized the elder Franklin, a lot of comments wanted to know what happened that they didn’t hear that caused his father to lash out.

One comment with over 1500 likes read:

This ain’t it. You put him out but didn’t put you out. What did YOU say? I refuse to believe he just called and started cussing this deep because you called. If you’re gonna blast someone, post the entire conversation. Right now, this is pointed and biased and extremely one-sided

A second fan had similar concerns:

Not to justify his actions but…. one word, Context… we need to understand what was done/said that made him feel disrespected 🤷🏾‍♀️

In addition to posting the clip, Kerrion also posted old Jet Magazine covers which featurd the Franklin family.

I’m finally out of a 14 year deep hole of chaos&confusion. This the last picture I was “allowed to take with my family” 2006 If my freedom my light sparks your interest internally think about the areas in your life could you handle things differently. Imagine being taken all across the world from 3rd grade to High School then never again. If a couple pages out of my reality made you feel some type of way just remember that your children will grow up and gravitate toward you or if provoked for too long. We can love you enough to leave you alone. If my dad continues to self sabotage our progress as a family & ignores me for another 14 years and doesn’t accept me I’ll still be fine. I am breaking the generational curse right now. 14 years not one Dinner, not one cozy Sunday night together. Not invited over for Christmas or any holiday. I am sick of threatening words CONSTANTLY BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. I have earned the space to speak how I please about my childhood. None of you have walked in my shoes. I’m going to stay focused and keep busy with my clients & my creativity. I will grow from these experiences. Plz do not crucify my father. I am not here to bash him across the board. I didn’t even cuss in the recording. Why do ppl “assume” I did something to deserve verbal abuse. I just said what he said back to me. my father has been speaking very mean & manipulatively to me for 15 years now. My voice will be heard. I forgive him for the past pain. I am learning everyday on my own, this thing called life. Send positive vibes it’s difficult to focus on my work under these conditions. Yet and still I’m going to stay focused my head is up. #SwankMedia

We don’t know what is at the root of all these issues but as much as we hate to say anything ain’t our business — we are inclined to agree with the comments that say family business is best left off the internet. We don’t know what caused this anger and estrangement but we pray they continue to seek therapy and guidance from God!

How ugly do your family feuds get? Have you ever been threatened by your parents? Have you threatened them? What kind of issue can cause that much anger?