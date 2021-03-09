Bossip Video

Chloe X Halle is still a packaged deal, but now, they’ve got their own, personal social media accounts to communicate with fans on.

The sister duo stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to talk about all of the projects they have going on, both individually and as a pair.

Of course, they also talk about the recent creation of separate social media accounts, which comes after years of the duo only having one, combined (public) social media page under the Chloe X Halle moniker. Back in January the sister duo announced that they would be separating their lives, following some rather risque viral videos from Chloe who began to partake in internet challenges like the Buss It Challenge and the sexy Silhouette Challenge.

Halle explained that the initial motive of separating their accounts was so that they could still do their joint Instagram Live sessions despite being in separate locations. This comes as the younger Bailey sister is in London to shoot her upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle said. “What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised,” Chloe explained. “We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different. … And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

Check out the full interview for yourself down below:

https://youtu.be/9g4AoYXYxM0