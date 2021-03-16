Bossip Video

A dispute over a stimulus check ended with a quadruple murder in Indianapolis.

Last week, President Joe Biden finally kept his word on one of his campaign promises: to deliver stimulus checks to the American people. Even though he claimed it would be $2000, all he approved was $1400, telling us Trump gave us the down payment of $600 previously.

Under Biden, the checks literally started hitting people’s accounts that same night as he approved the bill, catching many of us by surprise. With that surprise comes headaches for those who claimed children on their taxes and the other parents feeling entitled to half the stimulus payments for their children.

According to Fox 59, that’s exactly what happened with one Indianapolis family, which ended in tragedy. Malik Halfacre was arrested for killing the family of the mother of his child, Jeanettrius Moore, when she offered him $450 of her $1400 stimulus for their infant child.

After being physically stopped from going through Moore’s purse by family members, police say Halfacre killed Jeanettrius’ oldest daughter, 7-year-old Eve Moore, her brother, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, her mother, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and her cousin, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson. Jeanettrius was injured but survived and fled.

Her family said Jeanettrius Moore worked hard at a beauty supply shop to support herself and two little girls and appreciated the most recent $1,400 stimulus check issued to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The father of her youngest baby, Malik Halfacre, thought he should get half. “He shot Daquan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Auntie Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little Baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming.” “He went back in the house, and that’s when he shot Anthony again when he was coming down the steps,” said Johnson. “When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius’ cue to run for her life, and that’s what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone’s doors.” Jeanettrius hid on a neighbor’s porch until IMPD officers arrived as Halfacre drove away with their child. “He told her that she made him kill everybody,” said Johnson. “She made him do it.”

An entire family killed over nothing but one man’s greed, a man who felt entitled to money that wasn’t his as he didn’t care for the kids and wasn’t employed. As the report states, he was just another unemployed bum with a gun looking to take from those trying to get by. This is the exact definition of a bum, a loser, and a bozo.

Luckily, the baby was found unharmed and retrieved by police after a four-hour standoff, in which Halfacre was arrested.