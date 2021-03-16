Bossip Video

Rapper Rich the Kid was arrested at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California for the possession of a loaded firearm.

According to reports from TMZ, the weapon was found in the rapper’s carry-on luggage while he was going through security on Monday afternoon. Later that same night, the publication reported that Rich The Kid had been released from police custody.

This situation seemed to sort itself out fairly quickly, but unfortunately for the rapper, this does represent only the latest legal issue in a long line of unfortunate situations. In 2020, The Kid got sued by a jewelry store, Fashion Nova, and his management company, and the year before that, he was apparently targeted in a shooting at a West Hollywood Studio. In 2018, he had to be hospitalized after an armed home invasion.

News of Rich The Kid’s arrest comes just a few months after he dropped a seven-song EP titled Lucky 7 in January. The project featured guest appearances from big names like DaBaby, Rubi Rose, SipTee, and Lil Mosey. A few months before that, he teamed with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a joint album, Nobody Safe, and in December, he was a guest on Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings 3.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the rapper has had a run-in with the law. In 2020, Rich was sued by Extraordinary Jewels for reportedly stealing $234,000 worth of jewelry which he failed to pay the company to design.

That same year, The 29-year-old artist was sued by Fashion Nova for allegedly breaching a contractual agreement. The mega fashion brand claimed that Rich had inked a deal to endorse the company as a brand ambassador, but after he was paid his $100,000 advance, he allegedly ran off with the cash with no mention of the brand on any promotional content or any of his social media pages.