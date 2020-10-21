Bossip Video

Here we are again informing you of yet another lawsuit against Rich The Kid.

Rich started the year in a dispute over him allegedly dodging his former landlord and not paying $33K. The dispute eventually became a lawsuit, with the landlord wanting over $300,000 for the recklessness Rich showed. At the same time, Rich would end up in a lawsuit with his old management team. His team is seeking $3.5 Million in back pay for their services.

Now, according to reports from TMZ, Fashion Nova is the latest business suing Rich for his typical pattern of ghosting.

Fashion Nova claims it struck a deal with Rich back in October 2018 for the rapper to exclusively promote the brand on social media, post pictures with its hashtags, and give the brand a shout-out in a song. But, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Rich went ghost after getting a $100k advance. Fashion Nova says RTK was supposed to perform the contracted duties between October 2018 and December 2018, but to this day he’s yet to come through … much less reimburse the company for that fat advance.

Fashion Nova is now seeking a total of $2.1 Million for damages its claims Rich caused the brand. Hopefully, Rich is able to handle the case before he loses 21 times the initial check he was given.

Just a few days ago, the rapper dropped a new track called “BANKROLL” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The new track is expected to appear on Rich and YoungBoy’s collaborative project called Nobody Safe that is scheduled to drop on November 13th.