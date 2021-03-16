Exclusive: Waka Flocka Says He’s Broke After Losing “Millions” Due To Shutdown [VIDEO]

“Waka & Tammy” are back! This Thursday marks the premiere of the second season of their WeTV show “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.”

We’re still two days away from the episode but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the premiere episode, Waka admits to Deb that his income isn’t coming in steadily due to the shutdown caused by the pandemic. He actually refers to himself as “broke.” Check out the clip below:

As much as we feel Waka’s pain — most of us were in the exact same scenario last year when the whole world came to a standstill because of the pandemic. Do you think anyone would be offended by him calling himself broke?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Charlie struggles to keep a secret from Waka, who doesn’t want to see her grow up. Tammy does whatever it takes to throw Charlie the perfect quinceanera, ignoring Waka’s financial concerns.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. She must turn to family, friends, and counselors to help get her out of this funk, but it may be deeper than anyone realizes.

Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Charlie navigates dating, family, and teenage emotions while keeping a secret from Waka. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past? Only time will tell.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Shocking” airs Thursday, March 18 at 9 pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?