Donald Trump is out of office but he’s clearly not out of white folks’ consciousness.

**UPDATE**

This human bottle of dumpster juice blamed the mass murder of eight Asian women on, wait for it…a sex addiction. We s#!t you not…

**END UPDATE**

Atlanta is the scene of a horrific set of murders that we will not hesitate to call hate crimes. News broke late yesterday evening that seven people had been killed during shootings at three different Asian spas in the Atlanta-metro area. As updates to the breaking news occurred, an eighth person was pronounced dead as well. According to the AJC, the first of these shootings took place in Acworth, several miles north of Atlanta, at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor. The other two incidents happened inside the city limits at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa which are both located in the Buckhead district. Although none of the victims have been publicly identified, all of them were Asian women. Four of Korean descent and authorities are currently working to establish the nationalities of the other deceased victims.

To say that people are saddened and enraged by these murders is a gross understatement. Since last year, BOSSIP has been reporting on the slew of anti-Asian hate crimes that have taken place in America and other parts of the world as a result of Donald Trump’s inflammatory comments about the “source” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pejorative slurs like “China virus” and “Kung flu” have done extensive damage to the fabric of society and put Asians in mortal danger.

21-year-old white boy Robert Aaron Long was arrested and charged with all eight of the murders after he was located driving down I-75 in Crisp County, Georgia approximately 150 miles south of Atlanta. A Georgia State Trooper spun Long’s SUV out and he was arrested without further incident. Gee, lucky him.

“It does appear that it’s the same suspect,” Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee sheriff’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He confirmed that surveillance images indicate that Long is the suspect in all three shootings. Based on the pattern of the video evidence, “it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s,” Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee added.

Per usual, a look at Long’s social media feeds indicates that not only was he radicalized by whatever source of “news” he took in, but he also had no problem regurgitating it in a public space.

The FBI has arrived in Georgia to assist local law enforcement in their investigation into these crimes. We will have more information as it becomes available.