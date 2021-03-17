Bossip Video

For those of y’all wondering how far new divorceé Kim Kardashian will have to look for her next love — it turns out there’s a very choice candidate right in her Calabasas community.

An inside source tells UK tabloid Heat that Drake has his eye on dating Kim Kardashian and is ready to connect — or reconnect if the rumors are right — whenever she is:

‘Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye – he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears. ‘He was surprised it took her so long to realize, and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable, he’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.’

Damn yo… The ink isn’t even dry on the divorce papers and Drake is already in the DM’s. Cold world.

Still, according to the report, Kim isn’t ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet and she’s wary of getting involved too quickly before her and Kanye’s divorce is fully settled.

Rumors that Drake and Kim had been intimate in the past have been the rumored basis of the longtime issues between Kanye and the Canadian rapper.

Ironically, the release of Drake’s new song “Wants and Needs” has revived speculation from fans about the beef. Lyrics from the song include:

‘Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.’

The source for Heat says Drake’s mention of West was fully intended to antagonize him:

“Kanye’s furious,” we’re told. “Publicly, he’s saying he doesn’t believe that anything happened between Drake and Kim, but there’s still a part of him that worries it could have, and now he wants closure. He needs to know for certain what may have gone down, but it’s a difficult thing for him to confront her over, as they’re trying to be amicable and figure out the final terms of their split.”

We’re not going to lie — we saw this coming. But would Kim really be this bold? Do you think she’d be petty to date Drake at this point? Let’s be honest, who else do you think would be a match for her at this point?