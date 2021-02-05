Bossip Video

This is not a drill.

KimYe kontinue kreeping kloser to divorce as the days go by. The latest reports about the Calabasas couple involve Kanye moving some of his belongings, including 500 pairs of shoes out of their Calabasas crib this week. According to Page Six reports, West moved some, but not all of his things, while Kim took a girls trip to Turks and Caicos with her family.

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” claimed the source.

Kim was pretty unbothered despite what was rumored to be going on back at the family home.

She posted up bikini clad pics wearing a pair of Yeezy Foam Runners, and shared snaps with her daughters North and Chicago.

Kim also posed with Kylie’s best friend Stassi.

Wednesday she nonchalantly posted “I hope you have a great day” to caption a photo in a skimpy python printed bikini.

If Kanye’s moving his things weren’t sign enough that things are over with the couple, an insider exclusively tells E! News Kim and Kanye have “are completely done and no longer speaking.”

Neither party has yet to actually file for divorce but E!’s source says Kim hasn’t started formal proceedings because she “is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce.”

Despite her hesitation, the insider says the West’s separation is “completely official in her mind.”

She’s not the only one. A second source claims Kanye has also given up hope of any reconciliation.

“Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on.”

According to PEOPLE reports Kim “has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready.”

If you’re wondering when the timing may be right for Kim, some signs are pointing in the direction of her filing after the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres on March 18th, since, according to People’s source, “her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The source adds she’ll likely “file for divorce when the season has aired.”

That’s if Kanye gives her a chance to. A second source says the rapper and fashion designer may make the first move and officially file before Kim.

“He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement,” a second source explains. “He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does.”

We hope for the kids’ sake things don’t get ugly, but it already sounds like Kanye is ready to be petty. Do you think the Kardashians will be able to keep Kanye from causing the family further embarrassment?