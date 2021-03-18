Bossip Video

The latest development in Dr. Dre’s divorce from his wife of more than two decades, Nicole Young, comes as the producer asks the judge to grant him with “single status.”

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, Laura Wasser, Dr. Dre’s attorney, filed a motion for bifurcation, meaning that a judge can terminate a marriage and shelve other issues surrounding money and assets for later. Dre is asking for this single status by arguing that his ex-wife’s “false allegations of domestic violence” demonstrate that their union is now beyond repair.

Young alleges her estranged husband held a gun to her head on two separate occasions in 2000 and 2001, punched her face twice, and kicked down the door of a room she had been “hiding from his rage in 2016.” She went on to claim that she is currently suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of his alleged verbal and emotional abuse throughout the years.

Just last week, Nicole’s request for an emergency restraining order was denied, with the judge ruling that more evidence was needed to grant her order. With this restraining order, Young was hoping to ensure that the music mogul had no way of contacting her, which included virtual means like phone calls, texts, and email.

The controversy stemmed from a forthcoming track that the Hip Hop mogul is on the verge of releasing alongside DJ Silk and his Aftermath label mate KXNG Crooked. Dre, teased the song back in February, revealing a clip where he could be heard rapping about his divorce proceedings in which he refers to Nicole as a “greedy bitch.”

As we approach almost a year since Young first filed for divorce, it looks like this case isn’t being settled any time soon.