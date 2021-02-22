Bossip Video

There is yet another new development in the tumultuous divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that the three women alleged to be the legendary producer’s mistresses will not be called to testify in his case.

Judge Michael Powell has determined that singer Jillian Speer, entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rodgers–better known as Crystal Sierra, the ‘Queen of Latin Hip Hop’–were all free from taking the stand after Nicole filed a motion to have them testify as witnesses to the case back in October.

The lawyer who represents all three women, Kris LeFan, said the motion was “nothing more than a continuation of [Nicole’s desperate efforts to annoy and harass [Dre] into disregarding the parties’ prenuptial agreement and harass’ her clients.”