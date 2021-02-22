Bossip Video

There is yet another new development in the tumultuous divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that the three women alleged to be the legendary producer’s mistresses will not be called to testify in his case.

Judge Michael Powell has determined that singer Jillian Speer, entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rodgers–better known as Crystal Sierra, the ‘Queen of Latin Hip Hop’–were all free from taking the stand after Nicole filed a motion to have them testify as witnesses to the case back in October.

The lawyer who represents all three women, Kris LeFan, said the motion was “nothing more than a continuation of [Nicole’s desperate efforts to annoy and harass [Dre] into disregarding the parties’ prenuptial agreement and harass’ her clients.”

For the case, Judge Powell refused to consider the three women’s counteraction and instead turned the matter over to a discovery referee, a private judge assigned to Dre and Young’s divorce to weigh out all potential evidence leading to the dissolution of their marriage.

This is just the latest development in Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s messy divorce proceedings, which have taken numerous twists and turns since Young filed for divorce in June 2020. According to Young, she’s entitled to half of Dre’s billion-dollar empire. While the pair signed a prenuptial agreement in 1996–which Dre alleges still exists–Young alleges he ripped the agreement up soon after they got marriage as a romantic gesture, rendering it null and void.

