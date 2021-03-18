Bossip Video

Yara Shahidi can see herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe–and she’s already got the perfect idea for her own gig.

The actress video-chatted into an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, where she essentially made her pitch to get cast in a Marvel movie. The topic came up when Meyers brought up the Grown-ish star’s love of comic books.

On the subject, Shahidi said, “I have storylines as to why I belong in the Marvel comic universe.” To which Meyers replied that it “seems to me you’d be a perfect fit for the Marvel universe.”

That’s when Yara confirmed that this is something she’s been thinking about for a while, even writing up a pitch for the occasion.

“I was in 12 seconds of a movie as Samuel L. Jackson’s kid at the age of 13,” she explained in the interview. “And I was like ‘If this is not an in, then I don’t know what is.’ I need to be [gender swapped] I should be Nicole Fury because Nick Fury has a son. I wrote a page for it, a one-sheet. Marvel Studios has a headquarters right where we shoot Black-ish and Grown-ish. I was like ‘This is perfect, you can green screen me in.’”

Do you think Yara Shahidi would be a perfect addition to the Marvel cinematic universe?

We would love to see it!

Later on in the interview, the young star chatted about her birthday last month, quarantining with her family, and balancing her acting as a full-time college student. Watch the full interview down below and you can catch the Marvel bit at the 6:00 minute mark.