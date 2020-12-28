Bossip Video

The year of absolute hell is finally coming to a close with a laugh.

F**k 2020. Off top. F**k this year forever. We’ve seen a lot of s#!t in our day but nothing like the perpetual cluster***k that was 2020, the year of our lord. Skillz has his work cut out for him this year as he attempts to sum up all the craziness that took place this year.

Recently, Netflix dropped a new comedy called Death to 2020 from the creators of the fan-favorite, sci-fi-ish anthology series Black Mirror. We all know how Black Mirror gets down. They’ve told some of the most interesting, engrossing, and utterly unbelievable stories in recent memory and even THEY couldn’t make up the stuff that transpired this year. However, using an innovative documentary-style technique, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are using narration, real-world events, and fictitious characters to tell the story of the year that we’ll never forget for better or for worse.

The mockumentary style film gives a look into the events that truly shaped 2020 including the Black Lives Matter movement, the rocky U.S. election, and the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

“Because these stories had such an impact, they’re universal,” Brooker explained during an interview with Variety. “Obviously the pandemic is a huge global story, so in a way there is a commonality of experience between the nations — we’ve been subject to the same forces and have the same criticisms, the same anxieties. The Black Lives Matter movement became a huge international story and the U.S. election is always in some ways more glamorous to British people than our own election; we love to comment on it and view it more because we’re slightly removed, even though it has a massive impact on our lives.”

Brooker later added that he hopes the new film will bring forth some cathartic release winding up this tumultuous year.

“Really what this is is a lot of character comedy and spoofing the documentary form that you’d see on Netflix. Hopefully that left us enough room for goofy jokes and surreal gags, as well as some angry commentary from time to time and a bit of gallows humor. But generally we just wanted to do something where people would find a relief.”

Death to 2020 stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and more. If you’re looking for a light-hearted way to view the last 365 days of trash then this is the film for you. Press play below to peep the trailer.

Death to 2020 is streaming now on Netflix.