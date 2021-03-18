Bossip Video

***UPDATE***

CBS 46 reports that Royalty Grisby has been found. She was unharmed and left on a homeowner’s front porch.

She has been reunited with her mother.

Police said a homeowner off Stoneleigh Hill Road found Grisby crying on her front porch. Malachi Richardson will be charged with kidnapping and theft by taking motor vehicle. Police said Richardson was already in custody when the baby was dropped off.

***END UPDATE***

Police in Georgia are still searching for a 1-year-old girl who was kidnapped during a carjacking. If you’re in GA, take a close look at the pictures and be on the lookout for this child.

Early this morning Royalty Grisby was asleep in the backseat of her mother’s car while the mother made a DoorDash delivery dropoff in Stone Mountain. The AJC reports that DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos believes the delivery call was actually a set up for a robbery by 14-year-old Malachi Richardson.

“It really touches me in the heart as a mother, just as a parent, just as a human being that a child is out there and we don’t know,” Ramos said. “And we all know that the weather has been very bad today. One year old. We don’t want anybody out in this weather, much less a 1-year-old and we just don’t know where she is.”

After an Amber Alert, Richardson is now in police custody but Royalty is still missing.

The Amber Alert went out before 7 a.m., five hours after Royalty’s mother Elizabeth Grisby reported the kidnapping. Grisby, who left her vehicle running while she got out to deliver a fast-food order, said during a press conference that she just wants her daughter back unharmed. After getting out of her car to drop off the food, Grisby said she heard a door slam and saw the suspect drive off. She ran after her car for as long as she could before calling 911.

“I just want my baby home,” said Grisby. “That’s it. I just want her. You can take her to the hospital. You can take her anywhere. You can take her to a store. Just bring her home.”

The AJC adds that when the stolen car was found, the vehicle’s tags had been changed but there was no sign of Royalty, who was wearing a pink jacket and purple shirt when she was taken.

We pray little Royalty is found safely.