The audacity of this soup cookie…

Asian Americans are angry, scared, and outraged after Robert Aaron Long targeted three Asian-owned businesses and murdered eight people, six of which were Asian women. It is obviously a hate crime despite what certain media outlets and talking heads on Twitter might try to tell you. It is and anyone saying otherwise will never see Heaven.

Included in that lot is Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker. Yesterday, during a press conference about the mass shooting, Baker said that Long, who has been charged with the eight murders, “was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope” and that Tuesday “was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

Fed up, you say? At the end of his rope, you say? Bad day, you say? Shut the f**k up, we say. Forever, we say. Turn in your gun, badge, and uniform, we say. Unfortunately, Baker didn’t do any of those things. Instead, he kept talking, “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

As egregiously offensive as those comments are to all of us but mostly the victims and their grieving families, we now have a very clear understanding of exactly why he made them. It’s because he empathizes with Robert Aaron Long. He can relate. Not to sex addiction, but to the hate. Capt. Baker gets why Long hates Asian people because he also previously posted anti-Asian sentiments on Facebook just like his white domestic terrorist comrade.

According to NBC News, the internets most expeditious detectives found a March 2020 post where Baker was promoting the sale of COVID-19 t-shirts inscribed with a not-so-subtle, two-sided message that supported Donald Trump and hate toward Asians:

“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote above the photo of two T-shirts that said, “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.” https://twitter.com/viet_t_nguyen/status/1372307208587776001

That Facebook page is now closed. Surprise, surprise.