Karl-Anthony Towns confidently shut down rumors he’s been unfaithful to Jordyn Woods yesterday and promised to make his “haters” even madder when he puts a ring on her finger. Will they be walking down the aisle soon? The NBA baller and his model boo were forced to make a statement after allegedly “fake” texts between KAT and another IG model surfaced online.

“People really be praying on your downfall,” wrote the model on Twitter.

“So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything. He don’t even talk like that. ‘Mamita’, come on now. I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character. And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too.”

The person spreading the rumor in question, who Jordyn refers to as “sis” is likely gossip blogger @gossipofthecity_, who is the first and only source of the alleged text messages. The blogger also shared photos KAT allegedly liked of the woman from 54 weeks ago. In the alleged texts, Karl-Anthony is seen organizing his next meet-up with his alleged mistress, who says she’ll fly to meet him in Minnesota.

It didn’t take a long time for Jordyn & KAT to see the rumors and address them directly. KAT was so confident in shooting down the cheating allegations, he hinted at popping the question to Jordyn just to make the haters mad.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

To back up his innocence, the woman in question also denied the alleged texts were real calling it “fake news.”

Do you think KAT was cheating?