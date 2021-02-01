Bossip Video

Karl-Anthony Towns cannot catch a break.

Last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves baller revealed that he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles before the 2020-21 NBA season started. Because of the incident, he was hospitalized. This comes following a string of terrible events for the star, which includes his mother and multiple other family members dying from COVID-19 before, most recently, getting the virus himself.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.” The 25-year-old ended up going public about the incident on Thursday night during a social media Q&A with fans. The reveal came when he was asked about how he’s stayed strong after overcoming so much recently, attributing a lot of that to support from his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods

Jordyn has been by the Timberwolves’ star’s side for a while now. The two began officially dating back in September, although rumors of their relationship started to surface in July of last year when the pair were spotted together dining at Nobu.

Following the shocking news of his COVID diagnosis last month, Woods sent a sweet message to her baller boo via Twitter, praying for his swift recovery.