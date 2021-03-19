Bossip Video

Things just got a lot scarier in the story involving SNL star Pete Davidson and the woman falsely claiming to be his wife.

According to reports from TMZ, authorities in New York have arrested Michelle Mootreddy, the woman who claimed to be both Davidson’s business partner and wife. She is being accused of trespassing onto the comedian’s Staten Island property on Thursday when she allegedly entered his residence through an open side door and proceeded to sit down at his kitchen table.

Luckily, according to investigators, the comedian wasn’t home at the time, but relatives who were in the house ended up calling the police after noticing Mootreddy in the house. While Staten Island Live reports the woman was only charged with illegally entering, a law enforcement source said the department intends to raise the charge to stalking.

This incident comes after Mootreddy made headlines this week for sending out a fake press release announcing Davidson as the co-founder/co-CEO of a production company. The announcement described Mootreddy and Davidson as “childhood friends,” and claimed the two had secretly tied the knot, resulting in multiple headlines about his surprise marriage.

According to Complex, Davidson’s attorney said the Saturday Night Live star was not involved with the supposed production company. And he’s not married either.

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” the attorney said in a statement on Tuesday. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”