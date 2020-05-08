Pete Davidson Is “The King Of Staten Island” In Judd Apatow’s Very Judd Apatow-y New Comedy

King of 2000s Comedy Judd Apatow returns to direct Saturday Night Live breakout Pete Davidson in a bracing comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island. Peep the strangely wonderful trailer below:

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach.

As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show).

“The King of Staten Island” lands on demand June 12.