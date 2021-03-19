Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish wants us to know who REALLY influenced her as a comedian. The entertainer received some backlash from Nicki Minaj fans recently after shooting down a speaker on Clubhouse who compared the two ladies. Now, some think Tiffany’s response was harsh and shady towards Nicki, calling out the rapper for lacking “respect and dignity” for others. Immediately, Nicki Minaj fans responded in her defense.

Fresh off her historic Grammy win, Tiff is clarifying who her REAL influences are in tweets and she names GOD as her #1 inspiration.

Just so the world knows there is No 1 person that inspires me. There is no 1 person that help me get to where I am today in life! GOD IS MY #1 INSPIRATION but I don’t think GOD is a person. Then coming in #2 is ME. After that there are hundreds of people that put knowledge Love and care into me that makes me the person I am today.

Not letting her off the hook easily, a Nicki Minaj fan scoffed at Tiffany’s declaration, noting her comments from days ago, but the Grammy winner didn’t seem to be bothered.

Honey that was days ago smh I am talking about God Everyday!

Fans believe the two starlets beef could have stemmed from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when Tiffany threw a bit of shade at Fifth Harmony. The comedian joked that their former member, Camila Cabellow found more success as a solo artist than with the group.

“Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em!” Haddish said on stage alongside her Night School costar Kevin Hart at the time. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

Later on in the night, the actress presented Minaj with the Best Hip-Hop Video for “Starships” and the rapper famously clapped back at Haddish. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch. I’m just saying!” said Nicki.

Minaj did appear to be joking, but was the jab too much for Tiffany?

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Haddish is likely still in awe after snagging the Grammy for “Best Comedy Album” earlier this week. The “Kids Say The Darndest Things” host also presented at Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

What do YOU think about Tiffany’s influences?