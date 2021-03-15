We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: Here’s What Happened When Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won A Grammy

Congratulations Tiffany!!!

One of the wins we were most excited about from the 2021 Grammy Awards had to be Tiffany Haddish picking up the prize for the Best Comedy Album. Haddish was on the set of “Kids Say The Darndest Things” when she received the news she’d won. As you can probably imagine it made for an interesting moment at work!

Haddish posted about the experience on her Instagram, saying:

“This is How I found out I Won a Grammy!” Haddish continued to explain. “I was Working today for @kidssaythedarndestthings Airing very soon on @cbstv. The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America. I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief. I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen @pushitproductions @pagehurwitz #wandasykes #netflix #JackieKnobbe #Dionnewynn #yvettesheldon #LawRoach #jerrodcarmichael #lilrelhowery #chrisspencer #shereadyproductions #SHEREADY”

We absolutely LOVE this. The poor kids definitely didn’t know what the heck was going on at first. Tiffany had to explain about her in-ear feed and we’re still pretty sure the kids didn’t get it. What we are sure they understand though is that a Black woman went after her dreams and she achieved recognition at what many would say is the highest level for the hard work she put in. Definitely a teachable moment.

We’re so happy for Tiffany! Congrats on your big win, sis!