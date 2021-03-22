Bossip Video

Following an unfortunate encounter at Disney World, Joey Bada$$ is making his thoughts on the pandemic and the protocols put in place to stop it known.

The rapper took to Twitter bright and early on Monday morning to provide some interesting opinions about issues surrounding the pandemic.

“This new world has ZERO to do with anyone’s safety and everything to do with control and compliance,” he wrote before letting loose on a few more tweets.

“It’s sad how much this pandemic has enabled people to treat each other. Social distancing is inhumane,” he continued. “This society is governed by FEAR and it’s so sad that you blind folk can’t see pass what the external forces provide for you.”

The rapper went on to say, “I don’t watch the news because I know nothing’s new.”

Obviously, these tweets received a lot of backlash, including fans in his replies who have experienced some horrific loss because of COVID-19–but Joey didn’t want to hear any point of view besides his own.

“I’m done arguing with anyone,” he explained. “I know most people won’t agree with me because most people are dull-minded and reliant. I have no energy for you folk. The difference between me and y’all is I’m governed by self. Good day.”

Ahem, Mr. Bada$$, the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths would like a word.

This blatant disregard for science and common sense comes following an incident at Disney World , where the rapper’s autistic cousin was denied entry for not wearing a mask.

Yesterday the Pro Era rapper took to Instagram to record the incident, writing that he would “never” be “coming back to Disney again.”

What do you think about Joey’s controversial statements?