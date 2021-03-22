Bossip Video

Yikes! Did you see this coming?

Over the weekend news broke that the wife of famous stand-up comedian Gary Owen had filed for divorce from him with no reason listed in sight. Welp, now the fired-up mother has broken her silence and is alleging he was creepin’. Not only that Kenya Duke who was in a relationship with the comedian for more than 23 years (married for 18 years), is alleging Claudia Jordan might have had something to do with it.

The clearly flustered 46-year-old called out Gary, 46, for cheating on Instagram earlier today and name-dropped Claudia Jordan, 47, for allegedly being down with the dirty doggin’, naming her as a “friend’ to his alleged mistress.

In a post and delete, Kenya wrote:

“Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old a**should know better – Married not separated- married. @garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b****es that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water.”

Kenya added a few hashtags to the deleted post that clarifies further that it was an associate of Claudia Jordan’s who she’s blaming for creepin’ with her husband, writing: #NotClaudia #ClaudiasFriend.

The screenshots of the allegations were posted by ItsOnsite, swipe to read them all.

Claudia seemingly responded to Kenya’s claims in tweets, writing:

“Y’all seriously believe anything except the truth.”

Interesting, riiiight? If the allegations are true, should Claudia have to take some responsibility for Gary’s alleged creepin’?