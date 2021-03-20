Bossip Video

Gary Owen might have a whole new stand-up routine to write now that he’s losing the core of most of his bit. The famously interracially coupled-up caucasian comedian who likes to tell jokes relating to Black culture while having a Black spouse is getting divorced.

Gary’s wife, Kenya Duke, apparently filed for the divorce documents on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court according to online records found by TMZ. The couple spent 18 years married, tying the knot way back in 2003. During their time together they had two sons and a daughter. All of their children seem to be adults now since reportedly the docs say they have no minor children.

Back in 2019, Gary and Kenya made headlines after the comedian claimed she was racially profiled on a Delta flight while having first-class seats. Gary’s famous for his stand-up comedy, and he’s also appeared in several movies including “Daddy Day Care,” “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along,” just to name a few.

As of now, it’s unclear why Gary and Kenya are divorcing. Are YOU shocked by this at all?