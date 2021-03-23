Bossip Video

Steve Harvey has already spoken highly of his daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, and now, he’s just continuing to give the actor even more praise.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey was asked about his daughter Lori Harvey’s new relationship, which led to the Family Feud admitting to DeGeneres that he “can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

Ellen started the line of questioning, saying, “So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan. I actually knew that was happening a while ago because Michael B. Jordan texted me and asked Portia [de Rossi] and I to help him surprise her for her birthday to get horses for them to go riding. I thought, ‘Isn’t he just the greatest?’” “You know what, I have tried not to like him,” Harvey said. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.” He continued, “But this guy, is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”

Steve went on to say that he’s “hoping this lasts” because “this is a really, really good guy”…and because “I can’t whoop him.”

“Most guys I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whooping in the making. So I’m just hoping they make it, you know,” he said, jokingly.

See everything Steve Harvey has to say about their relationship down below: