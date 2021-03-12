Bossip Video

Michael. B Jordan is responding to suspicions that his first public relationship is all for show, trying to stir up some good PR for him and his other half, Lori Harvey.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, which the actor graced the cover of for the month of April, Jordan opened up about his decision to let the public in on his relationship with Harvey, even though he usually keeps his private life to himself.

“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it,” he said. “When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand. I’m never going to make everybody happy.” Jordan continued, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work…they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their relationship public in January, a few months after they were first spotted together over the holidays. While that first Instagram official post was shocking to a lot of fans, they’ve continued to share glimpses of their relationship online since, like on Valentine’s Day, when Jordan rented out the aquarium for his “turtle.”

Luckily for the Black Panther star, Steve Harvey has admitted that this is the first love interest of his daughter’s that he doesn’t have “pure hatred” for.