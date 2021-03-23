Bossip Video

A story much more shocking than pandemically packed crowds ignoring COVID-19 restrictions is emerging out of Miami.

Two Greensboro, North Carolina men, Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, were arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who was found dead in her hotel room, authorities said Monday.

The men who were in town for spring break are also accused of stealing the unconscious woman’s credit cards and using them during their South Beach vacation, The Miami Herald reports. They’re accused of taking the clearly impaired victim, a Pennsylvania resident, to the Albion Hotel around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said. Surveillance footage showed the men entering the hotel with the woman who was staggering.

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina testified during a bond hearing Monday, according to the Herald.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the woman died of an overdose, possibly from a pill the men supplied.

Citing a police report, The Miami Herald reports that Collier confessed to meeting the unidentified woman and seeing Taylor, give her a “green pill” which he believed to be Percocet on Ocean Drive. After more green pills were found, police sent them to a lab for testing.

The arrest report adds that Collier said “that he went along with [Taylor] as they planned to have sex with the victim,” and they both did, with Taylor allegedly forcing himself on her as she appeared to be unconscious, the report said. They then went on a spending spree with her stolen cards.

“The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants,” according to the police report.

The two men are facing charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft, and the fraudulent use of a credit card. If the drug they gave her is proven to have played a role in her death, the men could potentially face a manslaughter or murder charge.

SMH…so sad and so disturbing.

As previously reported Miami is currently under a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew along South Beach to try to tamper down the massive partying. There’s a possibility of extending the curfew well into April if needed.

